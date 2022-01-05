BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

