BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.