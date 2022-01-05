BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

