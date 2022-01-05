Blend Labs Inc’s (NYSE:BLND) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 12th

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Blend Labs’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of BLND opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

