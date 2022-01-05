Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,776.02 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 140.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $509,776.02 and approximately $664.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

