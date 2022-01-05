Blockzero Labs 24 Hour Volume Reaches $273,061.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $273,061.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

