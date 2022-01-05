Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given “Overweight” Rating at KeyCorp

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.60. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

