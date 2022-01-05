Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,261,146 shares of company stock valued at $80,849,058 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,763,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 512,994 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

