bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

BLUE opened at $10.28 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

