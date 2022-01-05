BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 1,554 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 8.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.