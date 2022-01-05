BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $981,000 Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 305.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 531,069 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

