BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases 1,135 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,662,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

