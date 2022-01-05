BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 307,525 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,422,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307,525 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $135,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

