BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.