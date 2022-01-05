Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 450.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 1.5% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

