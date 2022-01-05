Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

