Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.06.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.