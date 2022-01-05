Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

