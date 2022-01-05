Boston Partners Acquires 12,412 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.62% of ManpowerGroup worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

MAN opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.