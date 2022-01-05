Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 235,389 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.76 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

