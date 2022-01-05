Boston Partners Buys 10,275 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

