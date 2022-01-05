Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.