Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.68% of Huron Consulting Group worth $54,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

