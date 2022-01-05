Boston Partners Has $41.82 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.90% of FTI Consulting worth $41,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

