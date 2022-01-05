Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,411,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,701,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

