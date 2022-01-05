Boston Partners Sells 6,750 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $67,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

