Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 9,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.