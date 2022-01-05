Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “
NYSE:BHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 732,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,229. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
