Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 732,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,229. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.85.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

