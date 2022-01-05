Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.19. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 167,623 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

