Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $64.90

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $60.63. Braze shares last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Research analysts expect that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

