Brett Lynch Sells 8,632,629 Shares of Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) insider Brett Lynch sold 8,632,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09), for a total value of A$1,053,180.74 ($757,683.98).

Brett Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Brett Lynch 3,030,118 shares of Sayona Mining stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for lithium and graphite. The company's flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada.

