BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.07. BRF shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 187,363 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

