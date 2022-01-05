Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 5,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,933. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.