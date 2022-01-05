BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BBIO stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

