Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) rose 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 79,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,475,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,876,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

