Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day moving average is $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.39 and a one year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

