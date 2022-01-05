Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $47,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

