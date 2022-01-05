Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,881 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.