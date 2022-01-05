Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $98.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.93 million and the lowest is $98.20 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $395.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RTLR. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

RTLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

