Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $65.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $59.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,181. The company has a market capitalization of $627.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

