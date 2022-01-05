Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

VBLT opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

