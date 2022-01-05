Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 7,982,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

