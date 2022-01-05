Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.16.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.