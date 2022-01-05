Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

