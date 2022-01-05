Brokerages Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) PT at C$4.21

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of C$743.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.