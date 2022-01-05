Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 2,936.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($39.57).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,725 ($36.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.92) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CCH stock traded up GBX 99 ($1.33) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,654 ($35.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,501.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.72. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,345.71). Insiders have bought 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336 over the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

