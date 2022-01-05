Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $168.00

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DRI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. 29,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.