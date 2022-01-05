Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $168.00

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. 29,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

