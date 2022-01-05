Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $100.40

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.06.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

