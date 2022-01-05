Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $14.60

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

