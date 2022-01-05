Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 1,266.33

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($17.06).

SGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,310 ($17.65) and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.83) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.66) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SGRO stock traded down GBX 44.50 ($0.60) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,392 ($18.76). 1,619,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,533. The company has a market cap of £16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,262.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.32).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

