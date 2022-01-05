Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,928. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

